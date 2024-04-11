Nuggets Control the West, the Kentucky Job, and NBA Draft Talk With J. Kyle Mann. Plus, What It’s Like to Play the Masters With Michael Kim.

Russillo starts the pod with Tales From the Couch and shares his thoughts on MIN-DEN and DAL-MIA (0:49). Then, J. Kyle Mann joins the show to discuss John Calipari’s agreement to become Arkansas’s head coach and where Kentucky will go from here (20:26). Next, Michael Kim explains what makes Augusta National such a difficult course and reveals who he likes for the Masters (51:44). Plus, Ceruti and Kyle join for Life Advice (76:59)! How can I deal with rejection better?
Check us out on YouTube for exclusive clips, livestreams, and more at https://www.youtube.com/@RyenRussilloPodcast.
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: J. Kyle Mann and Michael Kim
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
