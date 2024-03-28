 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jalen Green’s Rise, Ohtani, and World Series Picks With Jeff Passan. Plus, Doug McDermott Talks Wemby, Creighton, and More.

And later, more Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle!

By Ryen Russillo
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


Russillo opens the show with a Tales From the Couch that focuses on Jalen Green’s amazing month (0:45). Then, ESPN’s Jeff Passan comes on to preview the biggest story lines in baseball, discuss the Shohei Ohtani scandal, and reveal his World Series picks (20:34). Next, he’s joined by Doug McDermott to learn more about his relationship with his father and find out what playing with Wemby was like (68:35). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (95:36)! How many rabbits is too many?

Check us out on Youtube for exclusive clips, livestreams, and more at https://www.youtube.com/@RyenRussilloPodcast.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jeff Passan and Doug McDermott
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘The Bachelor’ Aftermath Post-Finale Reactions With Mandy Foreman

Juliet returns for ‘Bachelor’ post-finale thoughts and reactions in the wake of Season 28 with colleague and friend Mandy Foreman.

By Juliet Litman

Gabby Agbonlahor: Aston Villa, England and That Crazy McDonald’s Story

Ben and Tom are joined by Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor for a cracking episode

By Ben Foster

Chelsea Get It Done, Steph Houghton Retires and a New USWNT Squad

Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill discuss the progression of Chelsea and Lyon to the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and much more

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

The Ringer’s 2024 MLB Preseason Predictions

Baseball is back! To celebrate Opening Day, our staff made their picks for MVP, Cy Young, the World Series, the biggest flop, and more.

By Zach Kram, Ben Lindbergh, and 1 more

Tyrese Haliburton, Robbie Avila, and the Heart of Indiana Basketball

J. Kyle Mann hits the road and visits Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Bloomington to explore all that Indiana basketball has to offer

By J. Kyle Mann

Kram Session: Doc Rivers Regret, Lakers Conspiracies, and Playoff Possibilities

The results have yet to match the potential in Milwaukee. Did the Bucks make a mistake? Plus, free throw conspiracies, the most likely first-round playoff matchups, and more.

By Zach Kram