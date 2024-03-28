Jalen Green’s Rise, Ohtani, and World Series Picks With Jeff Passan. Plus, Doug McDermott Talks Wemby, Creighton, and More.



Russillo opens the show with a Tales From the Couch that focuses on Jalen Green’s amazing month (0:45). Then, ESPN’s Jeff Passan comes on to preview the biggest story lines in baseball, discuss the Shohei Ohtani scandal, and reveal his World Series picks (20:34). Next, he’s joined by Doug McDermott to learn more about his relationship with his father and find out what playing with Wemby was like (68:35). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (95:36)! How many rabbits is too many?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Jeff Passan and Doug McDermott

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

