Georges Niang Talks Cavs Ceiling, Donovan Mitchell, and the New Foul Rules. Plus, ‘Napoleon’ Author Andrew Roberts.

Cavaliers forward Georges Niang also discusses his journey in the NBA, what a veteran presence can bring to a team, and what the Cavaliers learned from their playoff exit a year ago

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Cavaliers forward Georges Niang to discuss his journey in the NBA, what a veteran presence can bring to a team, and what the Cavaliers learned from their playoff exit a year ago (0:37). Next, author Andrew Roberts joins the show to talk more about his book Napoleon: A Life (31:57). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (68:13)! What job should someone take coming out of college?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Georges Niang and Andrew Roberts
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

