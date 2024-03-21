Georges Niang Talks Cavs Ceiling, Donovan Mitchell, and the New Foul Rules. Plus, ‘Napoleon’ Author Andrew Roberts.



Russillo is joined by Cavaliers forward Georges Niang to discuss his journey in the NBA, what a veteran presence can bring to a team, and what the Cavaliers learned from their playoff exit a year ago (0:37). Next, author Andrew Roberts joins the show to talk more about his book Napoleon: A Life (31:57). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (68:13)! What job should someone take coming out of college?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Georges Niang and Andrew Roberts

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

