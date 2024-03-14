Ranking the Last 10 NBA No. 1 Picks, a Wemby Check-In With Sean Elliott, and the Future of Scouting Basketball With Mark Silver



Russillo starts the show by revealing his takeaways from Denver-Miami before Ceruti comes on to rank the last 10 NBA no. 1 overall picks (0:47). Then he’s joined by former Spur and Spurs TV analyst Sean Elliott to learn more about Victor Wembanyama’s mentality and NBA potential, as well as share some Tim Duncan stories (23:36). Next, Russillo is joined by Sportradar and Synergy Sports’ Mark Silver to learn more about player tracking and how this data can enhance scouting (56:23) Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (82:28)! Is it okay to wear a double-breasted suit to a job interview?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Sean Elliott and Mark Silver

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

