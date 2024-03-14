 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ranking the Last 10 NBA No. 1 Picks, a Wemby Check-In With Sean Elliott, and the Future of Scouting Basketball With Mark Silver

Sean Elliott comes on to talk about Victor Wembanyama’s mentality and NBA potential, and Mark Silver joins to discuss player tracking and how this data can enhance scouting

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo starts the show by revealing his takeaways from Denver-Miami before Ceruti comes on to rank the last 10 NBA no. 1 overall picks (0:47). Then he’s joined by former Spur and Spurs TV analyst Sean Elliott to learn more about Victor Wembanyama’s mentality and NBA potential, as well as share some Tim Duncan stories (23:36). Next, Russillo is joined by Sportradar and Synergy Sports’ Mark Silver to learn more about player tracking and how this data can enhance scouting (56:23) Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (82:28)! Is it okay to wear a double-breasted suit to a job interview?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Sean Elliott and Mark Silver
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

