Tales From the Couch: Timberwolves, Clippers, Suns, Thunder, and Magic, Plus Jon Krawczynski on Minnesota’s Ceiling and Best Ant Stories.

Jon Krawczynski joins to discuss how the Wolves have made a major leap this season, Anthony Edward’s leadership, and Rudy Gobert finally fitting in with the team

By Ryen Russillo
Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


As the NBA season heads into All-Star break, Ryen has his eye on the top teams in the West in Tales From the Couch (00:40). Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Minnesota Timberwolves for The Athletic, joins him to discuss how the Wolves have made a major leap this season, Anthony Edward’s leadership, and Rudy Gobert finally fitting in with the team (28:02). Plus, Life Advice! One guy was chastised for not tipping properly (56:06).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jon Krawczynski
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

