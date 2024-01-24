Bucks Hire Doc Rivers and NBA Trade Rumors With Chris Mannix. Plus, Magic Guard Jalen Suggs!



The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Adrian Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers. Why was Griffin replaced even though he had the second-best record in the NBA in his first season at head coach (00:49)? Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and DAZN joins Ryen to discuss some of the hottest names on the NBA trade market. Where could Dejounte Murray or Malcolm Brogdon end up (18:38)? Plus, Magic guard Jalen Suggs jumps on the pod and explains how he worked on defense and changed his role to help the on-the-rise franchise, which is filled with young talent (40:49). Plus, Life Advice! One guy has questions about purchasing a vehicle (1:03:34).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Chris Mannix and Jalen Suggs

Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

