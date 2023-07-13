 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revisiting 30 Years of NBA Ring Chasing, Plus LeBron Is Back! (Kidding) With Mike Trudell

Russillo goes through most of the big NBA ring chaser moves of the last 30 years. Then he chats with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

By Ryen Russillo
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Russillo opens by going through most of the big NBA ring chaser moves of the last 30 years and how Dame Lillard to Miami might stack up (0:37). Then he chats with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell and jokes about LeBron announcing he’s returning next season, discusses whether Anthony Davis found the best version of himself last year, and tells a great story about Austin Reaves (19:40). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:57).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Trudell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

