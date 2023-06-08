 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jokic’s Historic Game 3 and Chris Paul’s Future, Plus a Wembanyama Rant and More NBA Draft Talk With Kevin O’Connor

Ryen breaks down Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat before KOC joins to talk Victor Wembanyama and the best choice at no. 2 in the NBA draft

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Finals - Game Three Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after Game 3 of the NBA Finals (0:35), then he breaks down the news of Chris Paul potentially being waived by the Suns and what this does for the team’s future (19:07). Then, Ryen is joined The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s playoff run and the best choice at no. 2, and then they debate the late first-rounders (24:30). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (67:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The UCL Final and How Saudi Arabia Will Affect Football

James Allcott discusses the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, the recent moves by the Saudi Pro League and more

By James Lawrence Allcott

RIP the Iron Sheik, Adam Cole Vs. MJF, and the Nikola Jokic of Wrestling

The guys also give their takes on ‘Monday Night Raw,’ including Seth Rollins’s main-event title defense

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 3

Amelia and Zack break down the dating rumors between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet and react to the best moments from the show

By Amelia Wedemeyer

The Iron Sheik Broke the Mold

Over the course of a turbulent and exciting career, the Iranian wrestler bridged the past and present

By Oliver Lee Bateman

West Ham Win the Conference League and Messi to Inter Miami

Musa and Ryan chat about West Ham winning their first major trophy in 43 years after the Hammers beat Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League in Prague and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

What’s Next for the Spider-Verse?

As ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ continues its triumphant run in theaters, what can fans expect from its sequel, and what’s in store for the wider web of Spider-stories?

By Daniel Chin