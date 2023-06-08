Jokic’s Historic Game 3 and Chris Paul’s Future, Plus a Wembanyama Rant and More NBA Draft Talk With Kevin O’Connor

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after Game 3 of the NBA Finals (0:35), then he breaks down the news of Chris Paul potentially being waived by the Suns and what this does for the team’s future (19:07). Then, Ryen is joined The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s playoff run and the best choice at no. 2, and then they debate the late first-rounders (24:30). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (67:40).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
