NBA Draft Recap! Miller Over Scoot and Best/Worst Picks With Sam Vecenie, Plus Chris Paul to the Warriors

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Trailblazers landing Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick, teams drafting for need, Chris Paul being traded to the Warriors, and ESPN’s draft coverage (0:35). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie to discuss Brandon Miller being drafted second overall to the Hornets over Scoot, the Thompson twins going fourth and fifth overall, and Cam Whitmore’s drastic slide to 20th, as well as their least favorite picks, first-round sleepers, and more (18:01). Finally, Ryen recaps the NYC live show before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:48).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sam Vecenie
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS