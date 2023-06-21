Live From NYC, Chris Paul Talks About Being Traded to the Wizards, and Life Advice

Russillo opens his live show at Gramercy Theatre in New York City with a brief story about attending a Red Sox-Yankees game (0:38). Then, Ryen is joined by NBA All-Star point guard Chris Paul to discuss being traded to the Wizards, his favorite career moments, and his book, Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court (6:15). Finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle answer some listener-submitted and live Life Advice questions (42:39).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Chris Paul
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
