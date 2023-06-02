 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 1: No Surprises and Tales From the Couch With Wosny Lambre. Plus, the Greatest Surfer of All Time, Kelly Slater.

Wos joins Ryen to break down Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including takeaways for the Heat, Jokic’s dominance, and more

By Ryen Russillo and Wosny Lambre
2023 NBA Finals - Game One Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after Game 1 of the NBA Finals (0:33) before talking with The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre about Nuggets-Heat going mostly as expected, some positive takeaways for Miami, Jokic’s dominance of the game while seldom scoring, things to look for in Game 2, and more (14:05). Then, Ryen is joined by 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater to talk about his win at the Billabong Pro Pipeline last year in Oahu, his first experience big-wave surfing, the unprecedented length of his professional surfing career, his historic rivalry with Andy Irons, and more (41:00). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:43).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Kelly Slater and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton

