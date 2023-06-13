Nuggets Are NBA Champs and the Future of the Jokic-Murray Combo With Austin Rivers, Plus Kyle’s Wedding Recap

The Nuggets are NBA champs, and Russillo opens with his Tales From the Couch for Game 5 and puts some of what Nikola Jokic did into historical perspective (0:36). Then, he chats with NBA guard and Ringer podcast host Austin Rivers about what it was like to play with Jokic, why he thinks Jamal Murray is a top guard in the West, and what the future holds for this Nuggets core (25:18). Finally, the guys close it out with a recap of Kyle’s wedding and some listener-submitted Life Advice (57:30).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Austin Rivers
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
