What’s Next for the Warriors With Anthony Slater. Plus, a Kyle Bachelor Party Preview.



Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch for Lakers-Warriors Game 4 (0:50) before his recap of the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Knicks, in which he only watched Julius Randle (24:49). Then Ryen is joined by Anthony Slater of The Athletic to discuss why this series vs. the Lakers is so difficult for the Warriors, what the Warriors’ offseason will look like if they exit the playoffs in the conference semifinals, and more (40:42). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Anthony Slater

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

