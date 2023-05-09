 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Next for the Warriors With Anthony Slater. Plus, a Kyle Bachelor Party Preview.

Russillo recaps Lakers-Warriors and Knicks-Heat Game 4, and Anthony Slater joins to talk about why this series is so difficult for the Warriors

By Ryen Russillo
2023 NBA Playoffs- Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch for Lakers-Warriors Game 4 (0:50) before his recap of the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Knicks, in which he only watched Julius Randle (24:49). Then Ryen is joined by Anthony Slater of The Athletic to discuss why this series vs. the Lakers is so difficult for the Warriors, what the Warriors’ offseason will look like if they exit the playoffs in the conference semifinals, and more (40:42). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Anthony Slater
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

City on the Cusp of Missing Europe, and United Tick Off Yet Another Milestone

Plus, Chelsea showed why they love a title run and more chaos at the bottom of the table

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Previewing Game 5 of 76ers-Celtics and Suns-Nuggets

Plus, NBA playoff betting angles and Bronny’s prospects at USC

By Tate Frazier and Raheem Palmer

‘Succession’ Season 4 Power Rankings: The Great Toxification

It’s a pre-election party and everyone can cry if they want to

By Megan Schuster

Are We Witnessing the Revival of Italian Football?

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari and Gianni Buttice join to talk Serie A, Juventus’s crisis, what has happened to Inter and AC Milan, and the enigma that is Romelu Lukaku

By James Lawrence Allcott

Lonnie Walker IV Hijacked the Steph and LeBron Show

In Game 4 of Lakers-Warriors, the series’ brightest stars took center stage, with Curry carving up the Lakers in the pick-and-roll and James hunting Curry, just like old times. That is, until an unlikely fourth-quarter hero emerged to push the Lakers’ series lead to 3-1.

By Zach Kram

The Ringer MMA May Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Can Aljamain Sterling crack the top five after his big win at UFC 288? Plus, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever makes his return to the men’s top 10.

By Chuck Mindenhall