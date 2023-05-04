Boston-Philly Reset, More NBA Playoffs With Gilbert Arenas, Author Steven Hyden on Pearl Jam, and Life Advice

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on Game 2 of Celtics-76ers (0:33), before talking with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas about the Lakers-Warriors series, the Suns’ struggles in their series vs. the Nuggets, Playoff Jimmy Butler, stories from Gilbert’s career, and more (22:35). Then Ryen talks with author Steven Hyden about his book Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation (1:01:26), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:33:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Gilbert Arenas and Steven Hyden
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
