Is Jimmy Butler the Most Universally Approved Star? Plus, Bob Ryan and a Live Show Announcement!

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Heat’s Game 1 road victory over the Celtics, Jayson Tatum’s struggles, and Jimmy Butler’s incredible playoff transformation (1:10). Then Ryen talks with legendary columnist Bob Ryan about Celtics-Heat, HC Joe Mazzulla, what makes Erik Spoelstra a great coach, Lakers-Nuggets, the brilliance of Nikola Jokic, and more (17:27). Finally Ryen recaps his trip to Chicago (39:46), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:07).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bob Ryan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
