Wembanyama Shaping the NBA’s Next Decade and Doc Out as Sixers Coach, Plus Larry Nance Jr. on Zion and More

Russillo shares his excitement for the NBA draft lottery, snd Larry Nance Jr. joins to talk Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans

By Ryen Russillo
Nanterre 92 v Metropolitans 92 - Betclic Elite Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images


Russillo shares his excitement for the NBA draft lottery, and the hope that Victor Wembanyama brings to a franchise (0:36), before talking about the 76ers firing head coach Doc Rivers (12:15). Then Ryen is joined by Larry Nance Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans to discuss the Lakers’ playoff run, his first playoffs with the 2018 Cavaliers, LeBron vs. Kobe as a teammate, where the Pelicans are as a team right now, Zion Williamson’s injury struggles, and more (17:51). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:14).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Larry Nance Jr.
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

