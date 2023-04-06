Paolo Banchero on His Rookie Season and His Path to Being the No. 1 Pick, Bobby Marks on the New NBA CBA, Plus We Like the In-Season Tournament!

Russillo shares his thoughts on the proposed NBA in-season tournament, and why he surprisingly likes it (0:26), before talking with rookie Paolo Banchero about playing for Coach K at Duke, being drafted no. 1 by the Magic, the Magic’s team chemistry, Rookie of the Year, the MVP race, and more (18:18). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to discuss the new NBA CBA, revisions to the luxury tax, positionless All-NBA, and more (39:39). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:10:17).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Paolo Banchero and Bobby Marks
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
