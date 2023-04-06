 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paolo Banchero on His Rookie Season and His Path to Being the No. 1 Pick, Bobby Marks on the New NBA CBA, Plus We Like the In-Season Tournament!

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images


‌Russillo shares his thoughts on the proposed NBA in-season tournament, and why he surprisingly likes it (0:26), before talking with rookie Paolo Banchero about playing for Coach K at Duke, being drafted no. 1 by the Magic, the Magic’s team chemistry, Rookie of the Year, the MVP race, and more (18:18). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Bobby Marks to discuss the new NBA CBA, revisions to the luxury tax, positionless All-NBA, and more (39:39). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:10:17).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Paolo Banchero and Bobby Marks
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Will Jorge Masvidal’s Homecoming Double as His Farewell?

"Street Jesus" is looking to resurrect his career on Easter weekend. But if the fan favorite loses again at UFC 287 in Miami, it could be the end for one of MMA’s all-time characters.

By Chuck Mindenhall

Are the Eagles Eyeing Georgia DL Jalen Carter at No. 10 Overall? And Phillies’ Very Early Season Slump.

Plus, did Joel Embiid lock up the MVP with his 52-point performance against the Celtics?

By Sheil Kapadia

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bet for Thursday’s Games

Can Joel Embiid and the 76ers put away the Heat? The new ‘Ringer Gambling Show’ project is offering up its 100 favorite lines from now through the Finals. Your go-to betting guide is here.

By Raheem Palmer

The ‘Counter Pressed’ England XI

The gang put together their dream England XI, but each starting lineup has to be built on a specific theme

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Real Madrid Hit Four at Camp Nou, Freiburg End Bayern’s Treble Hopes, Premier League and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss Leipzig making a tough week tougher for Dortmund and Romelu Lukaku receiving more racist abuse at Juventus

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

‘Beef’ Makes Rage Relatable

The new Netflix series’ strong writing and performances elicit empathy for its feuding leading duo, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

By Daniel Chin