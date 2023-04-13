LaVine and OKC Impress While the Heat, Pelicans, and Zion Disappoint. Plus Former NBA Player Quentin Richardson.

Ryen opens with Tales From the Couch: Play-In Edition, including the Timberwolves running out of gas against the Lakers, the Hawks embarrassing the Heat, why we don’t see more Zach LaVine performances like that, OKC’s future, and the Pelicans potentially having to think about their future with Zion (0:39). Next, he chats with former NBA player Quentin Richardson about the playoffs, nearly going to college at Kansas, why history doesn’t appreciate Steve Nash enough, and more (36:03). Finally, the guys close it out with a couple of listener-submitted Life Advice emails (1:09:49).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Quentin Richardson
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS