Durant’s Suns Debut, Done With Anthony Davis, and the Giannis MVP Push With P.J. Carlesimo, Plus Jam Band Talk

Ryen also talks to P.J. about his favorite early KD memories

By Ryen Russillo
Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


‌Ryen opens with some NBA Tales From the Couch, including Kevin Durant’s Suns debut and why he’s finally out on Anthony Davis (0:32). Then he chats with former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo about the surging Bucks and the Jokic, Giannis, and Embiid MVP race before sharing his favorite early KD memories (27:59). Finally the guys talk about jam bands and closing it out with life advice (1:01:23).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: P.J. Carlesimo
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

