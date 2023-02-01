The Anthony Edwards Problem and a Trade Rule Every Team Should Follow With Raja Bell

Russillo shares his thoughts on Knicks-Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, the scrappy Heat and their win over the Cavaliers, the bleak situation around Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, Lakers trade rumors, and more (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Raja Bell about Jokic vs. Embiid, Darius Garland’s offense, Anthony Edwards’s development, whether or not to trust the Clippers, trade deadline stories, and more (21:22). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:49).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Raja Bell
Producer: Kyle Crichton
