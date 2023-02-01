 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Anthony Edwards Problem and a Trade Rule Every Team Should Follow With Raja Bell

Ryen covers the latest NBA news, including New York Knicks–Los Angeles Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, Darius Garland’s offense, and much more

By Ryen Russillo and Raja Bell
Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Knicks-Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, the scrappy Heat and their win over the Cavaliers, the bleak situation around Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, Lakers trade rumors, and more (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Raja Bell about Jokic vs. Embiid, Darius Garland’s offense, Anthony Edwards’s development, whether or not to trust the Clippers, trade deadline stories, and more (21:22). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:49).

‌Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Raja Bell
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Instant Reaction Pod: Tom Brady Retires

Brian reacts to Tom Brady’s retirement and reviews the highlights of Brady’s career

By Brian Barrett

What We Learned From DC Studios’ Chapter 1 Presentation

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn have revealed their vision for DC’s future. Here’s what you can expect from Chapter 1.

By Daniel Chin
Play

‘Higher Learning’: Live With Thought Warriors

The podcast hosts its first live event! Featuring a screening of Netflix’s ‘You People.’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

Sheil and Nora react to Tom Brady once again announcing his retirement and discuss what his life will look like after football and the ripple effects of his decision across the league.

By Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti

Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions

Brady’s year of unretirement was a spectacular failure on the field and off, but now the NFL’s GOAT can officially walk away from his football career knowing the time was right

By Rodger Sherman

“Basket Case” and the Big Deal About Green Day

Talking ‘Nimrod,’ major labels, and the pop-punk trio that took the genre to new commercial heights

By Rob Harvilla