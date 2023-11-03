 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The First Monster Wemby Game, Plus Danny Kanell’s Issue With the Initial CFB Playoff Rankings

Plus, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo opens the show by recapping Victor Wembanyama’s big game and explaining why San Antonio was the perfect landing spot for him (1:00). Then, he’s joined by Danny Kanell to chat about the first College Football Playoff rankings, discuss the conference hierarchy, and preview this weekend’s games (14:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (53:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Danny Kanell
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: (Origin) Stories We Tell Ourselves

In "Science/Fiction," the penultimate episode of the second season, Loki levels up and levels with Sylvie—and himself

By Daniel Chin

Ric Flair’s AEW Deal, MJF’s Extensive Babyface Run, and WWE ‘Crown Jewel’ Picks!

Rosenberg and Dip also discuss the big differences between AEW and WWE

By Peter Rosenberg

Five Thoughts About the Beatles’ Last Song, “Now and Then”

Modern technology (and the mind of Paul McCartney) have crafted a 45-year-old John Lennon demo into what is likely the last new song by the Beatles. Was it worth the effort?

By Ben Lindbergh

“A Clear Message”: Sam Bankman-Fried Is Found Guilty on All Seven Counts

After a little over four hours of deliberation, the jury in the SBF case found the FTX cofounder guilty on counts of fraud and conspiracy. The quick decision brought shock from his parents—and righteousness from prosecutors.

By Katie Baker

We’re in Vegas for BravoCon! Plus ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘New York,’ and More.

Plus, Chelsea gives her thoughts on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 premiere

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

NFL Week 9 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Sheil and Ben also review the Steelers’ 20-16 victory over the Titans on ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak