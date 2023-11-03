The First Monster Wemby Game, Plus Danny Kanell’s Issue With the Initial CFB Playoff Rankings

Russillo opens the show by recapping Victor Wembanyama’s big game and explaining why San Antonio was the perfect landing spot for him (1:00). Then, he’s joined by Danny Kanell to chat about the first College Football Playoff rankings, discuss the conference hierarchy, and preview this weekend’s games (14:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (53:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Danny Kanell
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS