NBA Finals Picks, and NFL Trade Deadline Rumors with Dianna Russini

Plus, catching up with Richard Jefferson at Manhattan Beach

By Ryen Russillo
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Ryen opens the show by revisiting the NBA’s opening night, discussing whether the Lakers and Nuggets actually have a rivalry, and giving his picks for the season (00:38). Ryen was joined by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson at his recent Manhattan Beach live show, and they dive into what happened to the goons in the NBA (22:00). The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and Dianna Russini joins the pod to discuss the latest surrounding some big-name players, including Saquon Barkley and Deshaun Watson (39:36). Plus, Life Advice! The guys reminisce about their high school athletic days (1:02:33).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Richard Jefferson and Dianna Russini
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

