 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Doncic Problem, Jordan Scoring Today, and Coaching Criticism With Jeff Van Gundy. Plus: Three Concerning Young NBA Players, and Life Advice.

Russillo also shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, and Mavericks-Celtics

By Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nuggets’ blowout win over the Clippers, no West teams having a winning record on the road, Mavericks-Celtics, and three promising young NBA players who are not developing as expected (0:47). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss the NBA scoring deluge, Luka Doncic’s ability to dissect any defense thrown at him, what constitutes a “winning player,” the Nets’ resurgence, fans’ and media’s criticism of coaches, and more (17:16). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 18 (1:11:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:08).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Van Gundy
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Goldbridge: “Old Trafford isn’t a fortress yet” and which manager is next to go?

The guys also discuss all 10 Premier League games and give an insight into some of the goalkeeping errors made this week

By Ben Foster

Best Bets for Week 18. Plus, Favorite Parlays and Teaser Legs.

Warren and House also discuss Damar Hamlin’s recovery

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

Remembering Gianluca Vialli and Pelé. Plus: Beth England and Jordan Nobbs Transfers, Man City’s Win Over Chelsea, and More.

Wrighty, Flo, and Musa also talk about what they watched over the Christmas break

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win in Dallas. Plus, Andrew Callahan on a Potential Shakeup in Foxborough.

Brian also delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox

By Brian Barrett
Play

Unpacking Dana White’s Domestic Violence Situation

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck react to this week’s viral video of UFC president Dana White hitting Anne White, his wife, in a Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Damar Hamlin’s Recovery and Skip Bayless’s Tweet, Plus Kevin McCarthy’s Really Bad Week

Plus, journalist Aaron Rupar returns to break down the humiliation of Kevin McCarthy

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan