 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stubborn NBA Power Rankings. Plus, Eddie Johnson on the State of the Suns and Moses Malone Stories, and Life Advice With Max Homa.

Ryen and Eddie Johnson discuss the Suns’ injuries and Johnson’s long NBA career

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Heat v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Russillo shares his midseason Stubborn NBA Power Rankings, running through his top 10 teams based on a few key factors (0:26). Then Ryen is joined by SiriusXM’s Eddie Johnson to discuss the state of the Phoenix Suns amid injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker, stories from Eddie’s long NBA career, and more (14:28). Finally, Ryen is joined by PGA golfer Max Homa to answer some listener-submitted Golf Life Advice questions (54:45).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Eddie Johnson and Max Homa
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Gilly Flaherty’s Greatest Hits

Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill take a walk down memory lane with Gilly Flaherty after the announcement of her retirement

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Where Do Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Go From Here?

Jackson hasn’t played since December, didn’t travel for the team’s playoff loss in Cincinnati, and, most notably, doesn’t yet have a contract for next year. Is this the beginning of the end for him and Baltimore? Or will their standoff end?

By Steven Ruiz

‘The Circle’ Season 5 Finale, Plus an Interview With the Winner!

Jomi and Zack recap the finale and talk to the winner, Sam Carmona

By Jomi Adeniran

Recapping ‘The Last of Us’

Justin and Micah go over the parallels between the new HBO series and the video game it’s based on

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

No-Conference All-Stars

Justin, Rob, and Wos make their All-Star picks, with a unique twist: They pick the 24 most deserving players regardless of conferences

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Greatest Season of My Bears Lifetime

Jason also discusses the Bulls finding ways to make him upset

By Jason Goff