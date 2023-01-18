Stubborn NBA Power Rankings. Plus, Eddie Johnson on the State of the Suns and Moses Malone Stories, and Life Advice With Max Homa.

Russillo shares his midseason Stubborn NBA Power Rankings, running through his top 10 teams based on a few key factors (0:26). Then Ryen is joined by SiriusXM’s Eddie Johnson to discuss the state of the Phoenix Suns amid injuries to Chris Paul and Devin Booker, stories from Eddie’s long NBA career, and more (14:28). Finally, Ryen is joined by PGA golfer Max Homa to answer some listener-submitted Golf Life Advice questions (54:45).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Eddie Johnson and Max Homa
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS