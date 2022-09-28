Todd McShay on CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Life Advice with Paige Spiranac, Plus a Bad Week in Celtics Coverage

Russillo shares his thoughts on the media coverage surrounding Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics (0:36). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay to discuss the top college QBs, how many are first round NFL draft prospects, Alabama LB Will Anderson, and more (12:12). Next, Ryen gives out his weekly ranking of the top 12 teams in college football (53:45), followed by Worst Take (59:39). Finally Ryen is joined by former pro golfer Paige Spiranac to discuss her career (1:08:02) before Paige and Ryen answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:23:18).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Paige Spiranac
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
