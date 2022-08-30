 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Cat on CFB Playoff Picks and Life Advice

Russillo and Ceruti also give their thoughts on the early front-runners for Worst Take

By Ryen Russillo
University of Georgia v University of Alabama Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images


Russillo and Ceruti give their thoughts on the early front-runners for Worst Take (0:25). Then Ryen is joined by Big Cat of Barstool’s Pardon My Take to discuss the start of college football season, early playoff picks, realignment and expansion, transfers they are most excited for, and more (12:28). Finally Ryen and Big Cat answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:38).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Big Cat
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

