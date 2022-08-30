Big Cat on CFB Playoff Picks and Life Advice

Russillo and Ceruti give their thoughts on the early front-runners for Worst Take (0:25). Then Ryen is joined by Big Cat of Barstool’s Pardon My Take to discuss the start of college football season, early playoff picks, realignment and expansion, transfers they are most excited for, and more (12:28). Finally Ryen and Big Cat answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:38).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Big Cat
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
