Chet Holmgren Hype Train and Durant/Mitchell Trade Futures With Chris Mannix, Plus Being Hot and Life Advice With Joe Manganiello

Russillo shares his thoughts on Chet Holmgren’s NBA summer league debut (0:33), before talking with SI’s Chris Mannix about seeing Chet Holmgren in person in Salt Lake City, the likelihood that Donovan Mitchell will be traded from the Jazz, how the Nets will handle Kevin Durant’s trade request as they try and build their roster for next season, the Celtics’ acquisitions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, and more (13:00). Then Ryen is joined by actor Joe Manganiello to discuss some of his past works, including Magic Mike, Spider-Man, his new show Moonhaven, comic book culture, and more (38:38), before sticking around to answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:01:02).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Mannix and Joe Manganiello
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
