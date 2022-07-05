 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CFB Realignment: Which Fan Bases Are Actually Happy? With Bruce Feldman and Van Lathan. Plus Danny Ainge Does It Again.

Bruce joins Ryen to talk about exactly how UCLA and USC secured a move to join the Big Ten conference in 2024 before Van comes on to discuss how conference realignment in college football affects the regional aspect of the sport

By Ryen Russillo
The Spring Football Showcase at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Rudy Gobert trade and what it means to make a deal with Danny Ainge (0:31), before a quick rant on college football realignment (11:00). Then, Ryen talks with Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic about exactly how UCLA and USC secured a move to join the Big Ten conference in 2024, and what this means for the future of the PAC 12 (18:38). Next, Ryen is joined by Van Lathan to discuss how conference realignment in college football affects the regional aspect of the sport, Texas and Oklahoma’s aims to join the SEC, the idea of college football “super conferences,” and more (30:29). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:08).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Bruce Feldman and Van Lathan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

