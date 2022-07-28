 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Knicks Should Trade for Mitchell Even If He’s Melo 2.0. Plus, Bob Ryan on a Potential KD-Jaylen Trade and Comparing Eras.

Bob joins Ryen to discuss different generations of NBA stars, learn about his early days as a Celtics reporter, and hear his best Larry Bird stories

By Ryen Russillo
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images


Ryen begins by explaining why the possibility that Donovan Michell will join the Knicks is reminiscent of Carmelo Anthony’s move to New York, and why that’s not necessarily a bad thing (0:30). Next, he’s joined by Bob Ryan to discuss different generations of NBA stars (12:00), learn about his early days as a Celtics reporter (40:00), and hear his best Larry Bird stories (52:00). Finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bob Ryan
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon

Filed under:

