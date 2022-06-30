Murray to the Hawks, Is Ayton Worth It, and an NBA Free Agency Primer With Bobby Marks

Russillo shares his thoughts on the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, speculation on Karl-Anthony Towns’s next contract, and how the Pistons exited the Deandre Ayton sweepstakes (0:33). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Bobby Marks about the beginning of NBA free agency, how Dejounte Murray’s contract led to him being traded, James Harden declining his player option to help the 76ers bolster their roster, what the Pistons are planning to do with their cap space, the Knicks looking to give Jalen Brunson a huge contract, the future for the Nets, why the Suns should have re-signed Deandre Ayton, and more (11:09). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (44:10).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bobby Marks
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
