 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Murray to the Hawks, Is Ayton Worth It, and an NBA Free Agency Primer With Bobby Marks

Plus, Ryen offers his thoughts on the speculation around Karl-Anthony Towns’s next contract, and how the Pistons exited the Deandre Ayton sweepstakes, and James Harden declining his player option to help the 76ers

By Ryen Russillo
San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, speculation on Karl-Anthony Towns’s next contract, and how the Pistons exited the Deandre Ayton sweepstakes (0:33). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Bobby Marks about the beginning of NBA free agency, how Dejounte Murray’s contract led to him being traded, James Harden declining his player option to help the 76ers bolster their roster, what the Pistons are planning to do with their cap space, the Knicks looking to give Jalen Brunson a huge contract, the future for the Nets, why the Suns should have re-signed Deandre Ayton, and more (11:09). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (44:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bobby Marks
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Durant Wants Out of Brooklyn

Russillo reacts to Kevin Durant’s trade request

By Ryen Russillo

Evel Dick’s Reality Villain Redemption

Evel joins Johnny to discuss how he was blindsided by production when they cast both him and his daughter on the same season, his hate/hate relationship with Jen Johnson, how social media and the proliferation of reality television has altered the medium, and more

By Johnny Bananas

Why Is Formula One Re-signing With ESPN, and What Does That Mean for the Sport in the U.S.?

Last week, F1 and ESPN reportedly agreed to a new rights deal that will pay F1 between $75 million and $90 million per year over the next three years. John Ourand of ‘Sports Business Journal’ joined ‘The Ringer F1 Show’ to explain the deal and why F1 chose it over other offers.

By Kevin Clark

‘Ms. Marvel’ Focuses on Family in a New Way

The Disney+ series has separated itself from other MCU projects by centering on its superpowered protagonist’s family as an influential part of her identity and an ongoing presence in her life

By Daniel Chin

Is ‘The Bear’ Really All It’s Cracked Up to Be?

The FX series has quickly established itself as the surprise hit of the summer. Our critics debate the show’s successes as well as some aspects of the series that should’ve been 86’d.

By Alison Herman and Charles Holmes

The Fantasy Impact of Every New Head Coach

The guys discuss which teams will be led by new faces this season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more