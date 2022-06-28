Kyrie’s Opt-In and John Wall to the Clippers. Plus: Arch Manning to Texas, NIL Drama, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his thoughts on Kyrie Irving exercising his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as reports of John Wall joining the Clippers for the 2022-23 season (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss the F1 season after nine races, the intersection of NIL and college football, Arch Manning committing to Texas, and more (10:26). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:05).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS