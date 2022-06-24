Paolo Goes No. 1! Behind the Surprise Decision With Magic President Jeff Weltman, Plus More NBA Draft Observations.

Russillo shares some observations from the 2022 NBA draft, including Chet Holmgren to the Thunder, the Knicks’ draft decisions, the Grizzlies trading up, and more (0:28). Then Ryen talks with Orlando Magic president of basketball ops Jeff Weltman about when and how the Magic decided to draft Paolo Banchero no. 1, how Paolo fits in with the young roster, a Jonathan Isaac update, Mo Bamba, the multiple ways cap space factors into free agency, and more (18:14). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:36).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Weltman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
