The Market for Kyrie, the Warriors-Grizzlies “Rent Free” Beef, Plus Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch

Finch comes on to discuss joining the team midseason in 2021, the 2022 playoff series vs. the Grizzlies, team dynamics with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Patrick Beverley, and his time playing and coaching in Europe

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the news that Kyrie Irving and the Nets have stalled on contract negotiations (0:25), before talking about the Warriors-Grizzlies post-Finals beef and why it doesn’t make a ton of sense to clap back at a team that just won a title (6:53). Then Ryen is joined by Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to discuss joining the team midseason in 2021, the 2022 playoff series vs. the Grizzlies, team dynamics with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Patrick Beverley, Finch’s time playing and coaching in Europe, and more (20:09). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:58).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Chris Finch
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

