Why Michigan Has the Most Pressure in College Football. Plus Are the Nets Still a Bad Bet? With Nick Friedell

Russillo shares his thoughts on why Michigan has the most pressure of any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Nick Friedell to discuss the real reasons behind the Nets’ win streak, Kevin Durant’s MVP-caliber play, how long the Nets need to see continued success before they can be considered a title contender, the prospect of Kyrie Irving returning to the team on a new deal next season, and more (11:37). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 17 (45:59), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:58).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Nick Freidell
Producer: Kyle Crichton
