Why Michigan Has the Most Pressure in College Football. Plus Are the Nets Still a Bad Bet? With Nick Friedell

Russillo shares his thoughts on why Michigan has the most pressure of any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff before he and Nick Friedell talk all things Nets

By Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on why Michigan has the most pressure of any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Nick Friedell to discuss the real reasons behind the Nets’ win streak, Kevin Durant’s MVP-caliber play, how long the Nets need to see continued success before they can be considered a title contender, the prospect of Kyrie Irving returning to the team on a new deal next season, and more (11:37). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 17 (45:59), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:58).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Nick Freidell
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

