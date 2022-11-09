NBA Midterms: The East, Bobby Marks on Blowing Up the Nets In-Season, and CFB Top 12 Rankings



Russillo opens the show with NBA Midterms (just go with it) for the Eastern Conference (0:44), before talking with ESPN’s Bobby Marks about how the Nets should move forward after a disappointing start to the season, the pros and cons of “blowing up” the roster, a surprising start for the Jazz, how the Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, the best young NBA players, and more (26:02). Next Ryen gives out his updated rankings of the top 12 teams in college football (1:00:39) followed by Worst Take (1:06:39) and Life Advice (1:15:52).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Bobby Marks

Producer: Kyle Crichton

