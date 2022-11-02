 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nash Out, Udoka In? Nets Headlines With Frank Isola. Plus Tales From the Couch, CFB Top 12, and Life Advice.

Ryen breaks down the latest Brooklyn basketball news

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Nets parting ways with head coach Steve Nash, Nash’s tenure as Nets HC, and reports that suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the front-runner to fill Brooklyn’s head-coaching position (0:33). Ryen then recaps some NBA games in another edition of Tales From the Couch, including: Suns-Timberwolves, Nets-Bulls, and Warriors-Heat (13:00). He is later joined by Frank Isola of ESPN, YES Network, and SiriusXM to discuss Steve Nash’s two and a half years as coach of the Nets, the seemingly endless number of Nets headlines over the past few years, the uncertainty around Ben Simmons, what Udoka could do for this Nets team, and more (24:23). And finally, Ryen gives out his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (58:01), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:01).

Host: Ryen Russilo
Guest: Frank Isola
