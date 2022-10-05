Georgia Concerns, the Second-Best Conference, CFB Playoff Draft With Danny Kanell

Russillo shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (0:24) before he is joined by Danny Kanell of SiriusXM and CBS Sports to talk more college football, including Alabama, Clemson gaining steam, ACC QBs, the debate over the second-best conference, playoff speculation, and more (8:30). Then, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle present Worst Take (56:06), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:05:09).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Danny Kanell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS