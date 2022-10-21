Early First Impressions of the NBA Season



With the NBA season officially underway, Vernon and KOC go through their first impressions. They begin by discussing the bad vibes in Philadelphia, before moving on to the 0-2 Lakers, how the Knicks look with Jalen Brunson, and KOC’s beloved Pelicans (01:56). Then they talk about Paolo Banchero’s brilliant debut, not being impressed by what Steve Nash has done, and debate whether DeMar DeRozan will go off again this season (36:42).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

