Early First Impressions of the NBA Season

Vernon and KOC talk bad vibes in Philadelphia, Paolo Banchero, and so much more

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


With the NBA season officially underway, Vernon and KOC go through their first impressions. They begin by discussing the bad vibes in Philadelphia, before moving on to the 0-2 Lakers, how the Knicks look with Jalen Brunson, and KOC’s beloved Pelicans (01:56). Then they talk about Paolo Banchero’s brilliant debut, not being impressed by what Steve Nash has done, and debate whether DeMar DeRozan will go off again this season (36:42).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

