NBA Finals Pick and Draymond’s Uncertain Future With Anthony Slater, Plus the Rise of Hip-Hop With Jonathan Abrams

Also, Russillo shares some observations from Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo shares some observations from Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers, including his Finals pick (0:35). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about the Warriors’ developing young core, Draymond Green, and more (13:02). Next Ryen is joined by author Jonathan Abrams to discuss his new book, The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop (39:16). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (1:12:32) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:21:30).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Anthony Slater and Jonathan Abrams
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

