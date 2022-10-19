NBA Finals Pick and Draymond’s Uncertain Future With Anthony Slater, Plus the Rise of Hip-Hop With Jonathan Abrams

Russillo shares some observations from Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers, including his Finals pick (0:35). Then Ryen talks with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about the Warriors’ developing young core, Draymond Green, and more (13:02). Next Ryen is joined by author Jonathan Abrams to discuss his new book, The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop (39:16). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (1:12:32) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:21:30).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Anthony Slater and Jonathan Abrams
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS