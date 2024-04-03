 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beyoncé’s Dissertation on Americana: A Review of ‘Cowboy Carter’

Chelsea and Jodi talk about which songs made them cry, their favorite collaborations on the album, and much more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio


IT IS HERE! And so are Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker on this special Ringer Dish episode to discuss the album that has completely broken the internet and the boundaries of music, genre, and our understanding of what country music is: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. The ladies do a deep dive into the album, discussing some think pieces about the project and multiple sectors of it, including favorite collaborations (9:39), songs that made them cry (27:46), best bops (33:28), their quintessential country song (50:27), and much more!

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

The Evolution of the Bloodline Story and Rhea Ripley Sets Sights on Jade Cargill

Ben and Brian also share their experience from the go-home edition of ‘Monday Night Raw’ in Brooklyn

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Stefon Diggs Traded to the Texans

Nora, Steven, and Sheil react to the news of the Houston Texans acquiring All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs and discuss what this trade does for the Texans and the Bills

By Nora Princiotti, Sheil Kapadia, and 1 more

A WWE Business Smackdown With Nick Khan

Matt is joined by WWE president Nick Khan to discuss WWE’s $5 billion deal with Netflix

By Matthew Belloni

2024 First-Round Mock Draft

The Dream Team returns to do its own mock draft for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft

By Nora Princiotti, Austin Gayle, and 2 more
Play

Drake Maye’s Pro Potential: Another Trevor Lawrence?

While USC’s Caleb Williams is a presumed lock for the first pick, Maye is in the running for the no. 2 spot. His aggressiveness, mobility, and arm strength have Ben Solak comparing him to Trevor Lawrence.

By Ben Solak

How Hanif Abdurraqib Learned to Surrender Himself to the Process

A conversation with the award-winning writer about basketball, prose, and his new book, ‘There’s Always This Year’

By Lex Pryor