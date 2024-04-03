Beyoncé’s Dissertation on Americana: A Review of ‘Cowboy Carter’



IT IS HERE! And so are Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker on this special Ringer Dish episode to discuss the album that has completely broken the internet and the boundaries of music, genre, and our understanding of what country music is: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. The ladies do a deep dive into the album, discussing some think pieces about the project and multiple sectors of it, including favorite collaborations (9:39), songs that made them cry (27:46), best bops (33:28), their quintessential country song (50:27), and much more!

Hosts: Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

Producer: Jade Whaley

