Over the weekend, Rihanna officially announced that she’ll be breaking her six-year music hiatus to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and Ringer writers Jodi Walker and Charles Holmes have thoughts! Jodi and Charles break down Rihanna’s careers in both music and business, debate which songs would be best to play during her set, and more.

Hosts: Jodi Walker and Charles Holmes

Producers: Devon Manze

