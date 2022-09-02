 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama With Matt Belloni

Juliet and Matt get into the conflict between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf, reports that Florence Pugh was unhappy with the relationship between Wilde and Harry Styles, and, of course, the romance between Wilde and Styles

By Juliet Litman and Matthew Belloni
Juliet Litman is joined by Matt Belloni, founder of Puck News and host of The Ringer’s Hollywood happenings podcast The Town, to discuss the drama swirling around the press tour of Don’t Worry Darling. They get into the conflict between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf over how and why he left the production, reports that Florence Pugh was unhappy with the relationship between Wilde and costar Harry Styles, and, of course, the romance between Wilde and Styles.

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Matt Belloni
Producer: Sasha Ashall

