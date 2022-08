Ten years ago this summer, Katie Holmes shocked the world when she filed for divorce from Tom Cruise. Jodi Walker and Zack Peter revisit this moment and talk about Cruise’s previous wives and his involvement in Scientology (1:00), the birth of TomKat (34:40), and what was going on behind the scenes when Holmes filed for divorce (50:33).

Hosts: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter

Producer: Kaya McMullen

