A Look Back at the Cheetah Girls



The party has just begun! In this Cheetah-licious episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Amelia Wedemeyer and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the iconic 2000s girl group and Disney Channel original film series. To fully grasp the cultural significance of the Cheetah Girls’ reign, Amelia and Kate do a deep dive into the group’s individual singers and where they are now, before ending the show with their own Cheetah Girls power rankings.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Kate Halliwell

Producer: Jade Whaley

