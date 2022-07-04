 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July Parties

In this patriotic episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the cultural significance of Taylor’s infamous Fourth of July parties from 2013 to 2016

By Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage


Happy Independence Day, Taymerica! In this patriotic episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the cultural significance of Taylor’s infamous Fourth of July parties from 2013 to 2016. To truly figure out the role of these parties in American history, Nora and Kate do a timeline deep dive, breaking down each party’s vibe, guest list, and fashion, before ending the show with lingering discussion questions.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

Internet Sensation ImAllexx On Everything Chelsea FC

Alex is only 23 but has been a big name in YouTube for years—and as a huge Chelsea fan we dig into last season and look ahead to the 2022-23 Premier League season

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 9 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss what is going on with the California kids and with Joyce and Hopper in Russia, and talk about what happened in Hawkins

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

John Cena’s Relationship With Meme Culture, Explored

From "HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA" to the WWE superstar being "invisible," here’s a look at 20 years of John Cena memes

By Nick Bond

Yankees Get Two in Cleveland, Wins and Good News for Mets

Plus, Ian Begley on Brunson, KD, and more

By John Jastremski

Beats, Rhymefest, and Life

Jason asks the question everyone is asking before discussing the Bulls free-agent signings

By Jason Goff

KD Wants Out of BK, Brunson Gets the Bag, and the Yankees Fall in Houston

Plus, Justin Termine on the free agent frenzy

By John Jastremski