Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July Parties

Happy Independence Day, Taymerica! In this patriotic episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the cultural significance of Taylor’s infamous Fourth of July parties from 2013 to 2016. To truly figure out the role of these parties in American history, Nora and Kate do a timeline deep dive, breaking down each party’s vibe, guest list, and fashion, before ending the show with lingering discussion questions.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell
Producers: Devon Manze and Chelsea Stark-Jones
