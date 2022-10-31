 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Celebrity Halloween: Pop Culture History Lesson

Kate and Amelia celebrate the holiday by discussing the stars’ best costumes and parties

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic


Happy Halloween pop culture super fans! In this special spooky episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer take a journey through celebrity Halloween: past, present, and future. Kate and Amelia discuss the iconic Halloween parties of years past, the best (and worst) costumes and parties happening this year, as well as their hopes and dreams for the future of celebrity Halloween.

Hosts: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producers: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Ringer Dish

The Latest

Bears Trade Roquan Smith to the Ravens

Jason reacts to the deadline deal between Chicago and Baltimore

By Jason Goff

Card Show Recap, NFL Check-In, and Soccer Market Update

Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United joins to discuss the card market ahead of the World Cup

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Waiver Wire Targets for Week 9

Danny, Danny, and Craig react to the latest injuries and top performances from the weekend

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and the Accidental Series Phenomenon 

Plus, talking the latest Season 2 casting news for ‘Severance’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Ten Pro Wrestling Matches That Look Like Horror Movies

In the world of pro wrestling, you get two kinds of horror-movie-style matches: those that look campy on purpose, and those that revel in ultraviolence

By Phil Schneider

“Liverpool Won’t Get Top Four!” Manchester United Survive.

Dave Watson joins Mark Goldbridge to discuss whether Liverpool can make it to the top four and much more

By Ben Foster