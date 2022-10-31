Celebrity Halloween: Pop Culture History Lesson



Happy Halloween pop culture super fans! In this special spooky episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer take a journey through celebrity Halloween: past, present, and future. Kate and Amelia discuss the iconic Halloween parties of years past, the best (and worst) costumes and parties happening this year, as well as their hopes and dreams for the future of celebrity Halloween.

Hosts: Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producers: Devon Manze

