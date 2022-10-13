Vanity Fair’s “Moms Gone Wild” 15 Years Later

Amelia and Zack Peter dive into the now-15-year-old Vanity Fair article written by Judith Newman “Moms Gone Wild,” which chronicles the outlandish behaviors of Hollywood mothers, specifically Kathy Hilton, Dina Lohan, and Lynne Spears. With Kathy Hilton splashed across our screens lately and Britney Spears free from her conservatorship and boldly speaking on her mistreatment at her family’s hands, we thought it prudent to revisit this sensational article from 2007.
Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher