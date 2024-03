To celebrate his birthday, Raheem is joined by real-life friends and hosts of the TRPE podcast (@officialtrpe), Matt Cain and Chad Fain, to discuss his introduction to gambling, the current sports-betting landscape, and their favorite NBA futures. Then they reveal their favorite sleeper teams for the stretch run and give out their best bets for Friday night.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guests: Matt Cain and Chad Fain

Subscribe: Spotify