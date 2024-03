‌



Austin and Pausha are back with a Rapid Fire Edition of Off Guard! They answer a slew of “X Player” vs. “Y Player” scenarios and discuss historical NBA choices, then share how they would rebuild a few of the teams in the league. Later, Pausha opens up and discusses the time Damian Lillard absolutely roasted him and made him a huge internet meme!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify