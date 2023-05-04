 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Grand Prix F1 Race and UFC 288 Preview With Megan Schuster and Chuck Mindenhall

Megan and Chuck join Tate to talk Formula One, UFC 288, and more

By Tate Frazier, Megan Schuster, and Chuck Mindenhall

Tate Frazier hosts Megan Schuster and Chuck Mindenhall to preview the Miami Grand Prix F1 event and UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, respectively. Megan breaks down how Max Verstappen is dominating the F1 circuit this season, prop bets around the Miami event, what happened to Lewis Hamilton, and what is under the hood of the Red Bull cars?! Chuck joins Tate to preview UFC 288, including Henry Cejudo’s return to the octagon for the first time since retiring in 2020, victory prop bets around the bantamweight title fight, Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad’s fight odds, how Burns is already fighting for the third time this year, and which UFC fighters would cross over into WWE.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Megan Schuster and Chuck Mindenhall
Producers: Danny Corrales, Conor Nevins, Kyle Crichton, and Tucker Tashjian

